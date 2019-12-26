Sri Lanka witnesses rare solar eclipse

Sri Lanka today witnessed a rare solar eclipse which was visible in most ports of the country.

The annular solar eclipse, also known as the “Ring of Fire” occurred through a narrow geographic corridor sweeping from the Arabian peninsula all the way to the Pacific Ocean via southern India, the Bay of Bengal, Singapore and Indonesia, according to Eclipse Portal.

During the yearly event, the Moon crossed the Sun along its center. However, the Moon’s size in the sky is not large enough to overlap that of the Sun during the process, thus creating the illusion of the “Ring of Fire.”

The last total solar eclipse occurred on July 2, and it was visible almost exclusively over South America. (Colombo Gazette)

Pictures by Tia Goonaratne