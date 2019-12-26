Rajitha Senaratne files motion seeking recall of warrant

Health Minister, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne filed a motion in court today seeking a recall of the warrant issued to arrest him.

The motion was filed by lawyers representing Dr. Rajitha Senaratne before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday for the arrest of former Health Minister, Dr. Rajitha Seneratne.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Seneratne over the ‘white van’ press briefing.

The Attorney General had instructed the CID Director to obtain an arrest warrant and arrest Seneratne for his involvement in the controversial ‘white van’ media conference in November.

Seneratne earlier tried to file anticipatory bail at the Colombo Magistrate Court on three separate occasions.

The CID is investigating claims made by Senaratane on alleged white van abductions prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions.

A man who had claimed to be a driver of a ‘white van’ used to abduct people and another person who claimed to have been a victim of a ‘white van’ abduction were later arrested and remanded till 27 December. (Colombo Gazette)