Focus on usability and security during your digital transformation—Microsoft365

Microsoft conducted a workshop seminar recently, encouraging over 50 business executives to explore new and innovative cloud services in Microsoft 365 to drive trust, innovation, and security in the modern workplace.

Country Manager for Microsoft Sri Lanka and Maldives, Hasitha Abeywardena, noted how the significant increase in mobile data usage, cloud adoption, digitization, and personal devices have led to new opportunities and security risks in the enterprise.

He also explained how cyberthreats were increasing in sophistication, requiring organizations to place greater focus on digital security.

Neha Monga, Business Group Lead for Security, Compliance & Identity at Microsoft APAC, explained how implementing the right security technologies can help businesses team adopt a proactive threat-response strategy while simultaneously supporting the productivity needs of their employees and customers.

Kiran Kumar, Cloud Solution Architect, outlined how businesses could secure their organizational productivity through Microsoft 365, a platform that brings together Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security. He also noted how Microsoft was evolving their use of machine learning and AI to define intelligent, behavioral-based approaches to threat detection that will help businesses identify and prevent entirely new threats and methods of attack.

With the endless possibilities that digital transformation can bring to Sri Lanka, Microsoft is committed to helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys.