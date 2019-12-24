W. D Lakshman new Central Bank Governor

Professor W. D Lakshman has been appointed as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Lakshman assumed duties in his new post at the Governor’s office in Colombo today.

His appointment was made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to the provisions of the Monetary Law Act No.58 of 1949.

Accordingly, Professor Lakshman will function as the Chairman of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Professor Lakshman is a well-known economist who served as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo from 1994 to 1999. In 2005, he was awarded the “Deshamanya” title for his contributions to the academic field.

Professor Lakshman is the 15th Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)