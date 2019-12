A Pakistani asylum seeker is believed to have been murdered in Negombo.

The 49-year-old asylum seeker registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), was found dead in a rented room where he was staying.

The room was paid for by the UNHCR as part of the assistance provided to registered asylum seekers.

The Police said that the asylum seeker was found dead with multiple cut injuries. (Colombo Gazette)