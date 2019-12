Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today while his driver was remanded over a road accident in 2016.

Ranawaka was released on a cash bail of Rs 25,000 and two sureties of Rs 500,000 each.

He was arrested last week and remanded over a road accident in Rajagiriya in which a youth was seriously injured.