BJP leader in Tamil Nadu says Sri Lankan Tamils should go back

The best solution on the issue of Sri Lankan Tamils in Tamil Naduwould be their return to their motherland, as their votes in the island nation matter very much for the welfare of the Tamils there, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader, L. Ganesan, The Hindu newspaper reported.

Defending the BJP’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he told reporters here on Tuesday that the BJP did not do anything in a stealthy manner. “There is no hidden agenda on this issue. It was there in our election manifesto,” he said. He said that the Opposition parties were trying to mislead the nation with their lies.

“I am not against citizenship being given to Sri Lankan Tamils. But, they do not want it. They want to go back. That would be the best solution as their votes are more important in Sri Lanka,” he said. He however, said that they would not be forced to go back. But, this is not the case with the minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, he added.