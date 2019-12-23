CCD granted permission to question remanded IGP on accident

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has been granted permission by court to record a statement on the 2016 road accident involving former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who is currently in remand.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered the Prisons Department to allow the CCD to record a statement from the IGP in prison between the 26th and 30th December.

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and remanded by court till 24th December.

He was arrested on the advise of the Attorney General related to a road accident.

The Police are investigating the accident in which one youth was seriously injured.

However the former Minister insisted that he was not directly involved in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)