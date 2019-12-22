Three killed, over 64,000 affected by adverse weather

Three people have been killed and over 64,000 people have been affected by the adverse weather affecting the country, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said today.

The DMC said that 17,766 people have been displaced so far and are at temporary shelters.

Meanwhile the Defence Ministry said that the Navy and Air Force as well as the Army had been deployed to several locations to rescue stranded people and assist those affected by the adverse weather .

The Defence Ministry said that 26 people were rescued in Batticaloa after they were trapped by rising flood waters.

An Air Force helicopter and the Navy and Air Force as well as rescue teams from the DMC had been deployed to rescue the people.

The Defence Ministry said that another 28 people trapped in Anuradhapura after their village was surrounded by flood waters, were also rescued. (Colombo Gazette)