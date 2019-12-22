Ninewells Hospital spreads Christmas cheer with ‘Tree of Love’

Spreading joy and cheer this Christmas season, Ninewells Hospital’s ‘Hearts of Joy’ initiative tied up with the students of Sujatha Vidyalaya, Narahenpita to light up the ‘Tree of Love’ at the Hospital Lobby on the 17th of December.

The tree was made up of over 500 vibrant and impressive ornaments and decorations, which were handmade by the students of the school.

Principal of Sujatha Vidyalaya, Narahenpita, Mrs. R. P. Wijesinghe had this to say about the initiative. “Ninewells Hospital has acknowledged the creative talents of the students of our school and conducted a workshop for them to learn and improve in arts and crafts. We are grateful to the Hospital for creating a platform for our students to showcase their skills through the Tree of Love.”

The Hospital also reached out to its patrons to support the cause by visiting the hospital on the 17th of December and purchasing the crafts displayed on the ‘Tree of Love’. The proceeds from the initiative will be directed towards the welfare and development of underprivileged schools and families in the coming year and also in support of Sujatha Vidyalaya, Narahenpita through the ‘Hearts of Joy’ project.

“We are very happy to have had the opportunity to work with the students of Sujatha Vidyalaya, Narahenpita for the inauguration of the ‘Tree of Love’. Our motive behind this project was to encourage the creativity of young minds while contributing to a bigger cause. This initiative has grown to become very close to our hearts and therefore is something that we hope to conduct every year during Christmas. We would like to thank the students of the school who poured their hearts and souls into creating the perfect gifts for the tree. We would also like to extend our gratitude to all those who were present at the event and supported us by purchasing gifts from the Tree of ‘Love,” said Nilanga Abeysinghe, Manager – Marketing, Ninewells Hospital.