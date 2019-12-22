Gazette issued keeping Armed Forces on alert

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a gazette notice keeping the armed forces on alert.

A similar gazette was issued last month and it expired today.

The new gazette issued by the President calls on all the members of the Armed Forces to maintain law and order with effect from December 22, 2019.

The gazette notice states “By virtue of the powers vested in me by Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), I, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, do by this order call out with effect from December 22, 2019, all the members of the Armed Forces specified in the First Schedule hereto, for the maintenance of public order in the areas specified in the Second Schedule hereto.”

The First Schedule refers to the Sri Lanka Army, Navy and Air Force while the Second Schedule refers to the administrative districts. (Colombo Gazette)