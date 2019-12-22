Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr. Prasanna Gunasena to head SPC

Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr. Prasanna Gunasena has been appointed as the new Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC).

Meanwhile, Dr. Uthpala Indrawansa has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation.

Dr. Gunasena holds the honour of performing the surgery for cervical disc prolapse of the spine and replacement with functional discs for the first time in Sri Lanka.

He is the first Sri Lankan Neurosurgeon to perform Balloon Kyphoplasty surgery for spinal code fractures.

Gunasena was a founding member of the Neurosurgeons Association of Sri Lanka (NSASL).