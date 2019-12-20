Rajith’s anticipatory bail application rejected, fresh application filed

An anticipatory bail application filed by former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court against any move to arrest him, was rejected today.

He however later filed a fresh anticipatory bail application before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The former Minister fears the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will arrest him over a media briefing he hosted on “white van” abductions.

The CID is investigating claims made by Senaratane on alleged white van abductions prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two man said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions.

A man who had claimed to be a driver of a ‘white van’ used to abduct people and another person who claimed to have been a victim of a ‘white van’ abduction were later arrested and remanded till 27 December. (Colombo Gazette)