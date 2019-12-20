China asserts security and control of Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka’s hands

China today asserted that the security and control of the Hambantota Port is entirely in Sri Lanka’s hands.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka today noted that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who met with the Foreign correspondents based in Colombo yesterday, had made it clear that the Sri Lankan Government will not re-negotiate the existing agreement on the Hambantota Port.

The President, who had earlier said that the Hambantota Port deal must be renegotiated, told Foreign Correspondents based in Colombo yesterday that the Hambantota Port deal will not be renegotiated as it is a commercial contract.

The President had said that the commercial contract that has been signed will not be changed due to Government changes.

“The Chinese side highly appreciates the remarks and is willing to guide relevant enterprises to work with the Sri Lankan side to expedite implementing the established agreement and further promote the prosperity and development of Hambantota Port,” the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

China reiterated that it highly respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka and that the security and control of the Hambantota Port is entirely in the hands of the Sri Lankan Government and Navy, which is no any different from other ports in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)