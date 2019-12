A suspect was arrested and later granted bail for assaulting a journalist outside the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Manjula Perera, son of United National Party (UNP) Kelaniya organiser Bewan Perera, was arrested after a Police complaint was made by Lake House photojournalist Gayan Pushpakumara.

Pushpakumara accused Manjula Perera of assaulting him outside the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court when former Minister Champika Ranawaka was produced in court over a road accident.