Court orders Swiss Embassy to submit phones and SIM cards of employee

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today ordered the Swiss Embassy in Colombo to submit the phones and SIM cards of Swiss Embassy employee Ms. Garnier Banister Francis and her husband to the Criminal Investigations Department.

Garnier Banister Francis is presently in custody after being arrested on reasonable suspicion of committing offenses under Sections 120 and 190 of the Penal Code, that could justify a criminal charge of disaffection towards the Government, and fabricating false evidence for the purpose of being used in any stage of a judicial proceeding, in her alleged abduction claim.

The Swiss Embassy employee had claimed she was abducted and threatened on 25 November.

However, the Government had said that investigations found her claims were untrue. (Colombo Gazette)