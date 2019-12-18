UNP ready to support implementation of GR’s policies

The United National Party (UNP) says it is prepared to support the implementation of the policies of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

UNP Deputy Leader and defeated Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa said that it is the responsibility of the opposition to ensure the mandate given by the public to the new President is implemented.

Speaking in Attanagalla today, Premadasa said that if a new budget is presented to Parliament to implement the policies of the President he will raise his hand and support it.

He said that the opposition will look to come out with a new look in Parliament and not try to be the traditional opposition.

Premadasa said that the opposition will ensure the policies for which the public elected the new President are implemented to the book.

He also welcomed the announcement of tax cuts by the new Government.

However, he said that simply taking a cabinet decision or issuing a press release will not result in tax cuts being implemented.

He said that the required laws must be passed by Parliament and the opposition will support it in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)