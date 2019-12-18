Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka arrested

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) today.
He was arrested on the advise of the Attorney General.
The former Minister was produced before a Magistrate and remanded till tomorrow.
A court order had been issued earlier preventing the overseas travel of Ranawaka over an accident in 2016.
The travel ban had also been imposed on his driver over the motor accident.
The Police are investigating the accident in which one youth was seriously injured.
However the former Minister insisted that he was not directly involved in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)
