US urges caution for American citizens visiting Sri Lanka

The United States has urged American citizens to exercise caution when visiting Sri Lanka.

In an updated travel alert, the US Embassy in Colombo said that in acknowledgment of the upcoming holidays, the US Embassy reminds American citizens of the current Level 2 Travel Advisory (Exercise Increased Caution).

The Embassy states terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas.

American citizens have been urged to be aware of their surroundings when traveling to tourist locations and crowded public venues, follow the instructions of local authorities, monitor local media for breaking events and adjust plans based on new information, enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency, follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter and review the Crime and Safety Report for Sri Lanka.

The Embassy notes that US citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. (Colombo Gazette)