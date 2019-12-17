Senior Banking Professional new DG of SLTDA

Chandani Werapitiya, a Senior Banking Professional, Lecturer, Global Speaker and a Panelist in international forums with 32+ years’ experience has been appointed as the new Director-General of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), the mother organisation of Tourism in Sri Lanka.

Before joining SLTDA, she served as the Senior Deputy General Manager of People’s Bank, alternate Board Director of IBSL (2012/2019), Vice Chairperson in International Chamber of Commerce (2016/2017), Director-RDB Bank (2010/2012) and Sri Lanka Handicraft Board (2010/2012).

She has also chaired many committees related to infrastructure development projects and sustainable energy development projects as the Head of Corporate and International Banking including procurement committees in petroleum, subsidized fertilizer schemes, water and road development projects and also assisted to bring down more ADB/World Bank funding lines and grants to Sri Lankan community.

A past pupil of Kandy Girl’s High School, she holds a BSc (Hon/Special) in Business Administration, and an MSc in Management. She is also a renowned trainer in the banking sector whose objective for SLTDA is to make it an efficient government body with highest record of performance focusing on the national interest.