Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando further remanded

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were today ordered to be further remanded over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered that Jayasundara and Fernando be remanded till 23 December.

Jayasundara and Fernando were arrested over the Easter Sunday attacks.

They were accused of failing to prevent the attacks despite having received intelligence information. (Colombo Gazette)