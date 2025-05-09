Sri Lankan arrested over death of Brazilian influencer

A Sri Lankan has been arrested over the death of a Brazilian influencer and Formula One fan in Narita, near Tokyo’s main international airport.

She had declared her love for Japan and told her mother she felt completely safe in the country was found dead in suspicious circumstances – just hours before she was due to fly home.

Amanda Borges da Silva, 30, died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a rented flat in Narita, near Tokyo’s main international airport, on May 1.

Her death has triggered a criminal investigation and the arrest of an unemployed Sri Lankan man who allegedly fled the scene – as well as a wave of nationalist backlash online over foreign crime in Japan.

Japanese media reported that she had been in a building that had caught fire and that authorities have arrested a Sri Lankan man who is thought to have left the premises without extinguishing the fire.

Amanda reportedly lived in Sao Paulo and had a Bachelor’s degree in literature, along with a Master’s degree in linguistics.

She shared her love for Formula One with her followers on social media.

Following news of her death, one of her followers wrote: “Thank you for all the reels, memes and all the chats, especially those about Formula One, that we talked about.

“I promise to never forget you, my dear friend. Watch over us from wherever you are.”

Her family have reportedly asked the Brazilian authorities for assistance in repatriating her body. (Agencies)