President of Sri Lanka congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Disanayake congratulated His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on being elected as the new Pope.
“Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on your election as the new leader of the Catholic Church. Your role carries great responsibility and I wish you strength and wisdom as you guide the faithful. May your leadership bring hope and inspiration to people around the world. Warm regards from Sri Lanka,”the President said.
The Catholic Church elected its first American pope, the Peru-based Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.
The 69-year-old strode out onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica about 7.24pm (3.24am) on Thursday, a little more than an hour after white smoke rose from the world’s most-watched chimney, signifying the 133 cardinals inside had chosen a replacement for Pope Francis.