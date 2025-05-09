Misss Sri Lanka prepares to take on the world

Miss Sri Lanka Anudi Gunasekara is preparing to take on the world at the 72nd edition of Miss World 2025 to be held in Telangana on Saturday.

Anudi Gunasekara was welcomed in Telangana where she took part in the rehearsals ahead of the opening ceremony of the beauty pageant.

The 72nd edition of Miss World 2025 is taking place in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad. The grand opening ceremony of the beauty pageant is scheduled for May 10 which will culminate on May 31.

Contestants from over 100 countries have arrived in India for one of the longest-running and most-viewed global beauty pageants.

The official inauguration of Miss World 2025 will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, featuring performances that celebrate Telangana’s folk and tribal dance traditions.

Contestants will experience a cultural retreat with a visit to Buddhavanam, a Buddhist-themed park at Nagarjunasagar. The site showcases stupas, intricate sculptures and exhibits offering insight into Buddhist heritage.