Protest near Colombo school demanding arrest of teacher

A major protest was staged near a school in Colombo demanding the arrest of a male teacher accused of sexually abusing a teen who had later died by suicide.

The protesters demanded justice for the 16-year-old girl and the arrest of the teacher.

Vehicular movement along the road came to a standstill as the protesters demanded the school authorities to take action against the teacher.

The parents of the girl had alleged that the teacher sexually abused her leading to her subsequent death by suicide.

The teacher had been arrested following the incident but was released on bail.

It was reported that the girl was also humiliated in front of other students by another teacher just prior to her death.