President returns to Sri Lanka on jet provided by Vietnam

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake returned to Sri Lanka on a special jet provided by the Vietnamese government.

The President flew to Colombo on a Embraer Legacy 600 jet, a medium-range executive transport jet.

He returned after concluding a successful three-day official visit to Vietnam.

The visit was undertaken at the invitation of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Luong Cuong.

During the visit, President Disanayake held official bilateral talks with President Cuong and engaged in wide-ranging discussions with senior leaders of Vietnam on matters of mutual interest, covering bilateral, regional, and international issues.

The President also met with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The two sides emphasized the enduring friendship between the two nations, built over 55 years on strong political trust, close people-to-people ties, and a spirit of goodwill and cooperation.

Both parties expressed their shared commitment to strengthening this partnership further in the years ahead, particularly in the context of national development.

During his stay, President Disanayake paid tribute at the War Heroes Monument and laid flowers at the tomb of Ho Chi Minh — Vietnam’s independence leader and first president.

He also held a series of discussions with major Vietnamese business groups, including Vingroup, Sun Group, FPT Corporation, SOVICO Group, and ROX Group, exploring opportunities for enhanced economic collaboration.

In addition, the President ceremonially opened the new Bodhi precinct at the Bai Dinh Temple, one of the largest Buddhist temples in Southeast Asia.

President Disanayake was the chief guest at the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations and delivered the keynote address, reaffirming the long-standing Buddhist ties between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, also accompanied the President during this visit.