President expects peaceful atmosphere to continue

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expects the peaceful atmosphere in Sri Lanka to continue, similar to what was seen after the previous two elections.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the President said that a new political culture has been established in Sri Lanka after the Presidential and Parliament election.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake cast his vote at the Abesingharama Saikoji Preschool in Panchikawatta, Maradana, for the Local Government Election 2025.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, President Disanayake stated that following his victory in the presidential election, the people now expect a continuation of the peaceful and democratic freedoms that have been established in the country, including during all upcoming elections.

The President also noted that under the National People’s Power (NPP) government, the country has experienced a peaceful election campaign, which he believes should be integrated into Sri Lanka’s political culture.

This election will see the selection of over 8,000 representatives to 336 local government bodies, including 28 Municipal Councils and 36 Urban Councils.