EU to assist Sri Lanka’s reapplication process for GSP plus

The EU says it will assist Sri Lanka’s reapplication process for the GSP plus trade concession.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya met Charles Whiteley, Head of the South Asia Division of the European External Action Service, as part of the ongoing GSP+ Monitoring Mission.

The Prime Minister welcomed the EU delegation and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the European Union, particularly through the GSP+ framework.

Discussions focused on key government priorities including poverty alleviation, digital transformation, and the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative.

Dr. Amarasuriya also emphasized the government’s ongoing reconciliation efforts and highlighted current legal reform priorities, including legislation to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, and the introduction of the Online Safety Act.

The EU delegation expressed appreciation for Sri Lanka’s new policy initiatives, especially those aligned with the core objectives of the GSP+ mechanism. They provided guidance on the reapplication process for GSP+ concessions and reiterated their willingness to support Sri Lanka’s formal application.

The conversation further addressed IMF engagement and the importance of increasing women’s political and economic participation. The Prime Minister underscored the need to improve support systems such as childcare, eldercare, and transportation to enable greater inclusion.

The meeting concluded with remarks from H.E. Carmen Moreno, Ambassador of the European Union to Sri Lanka, who reaffirmed the EU’s dedication to deepening its ties with Sri Lanka across economic, cultural, and tourism sectors.

Senior officials from both sides participated in the meeting, including Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Sugeeshwara Gunaratna, Director General of the Europe and North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.