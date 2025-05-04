President meets General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a state visit to Vietnam, met with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Tô Lâm, at the Party’s Central Committee Headquarters in Hanoi.

The discussion focused on strengthening the longstanding diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, which mark 55 years of bilateral ties.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, also participated in the meeting.

President Disanayake and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Vietnam on Sunday by senior Vietnamese officials, including Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The welcome ceremony was also attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Trinh Thi Tam, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Poshitha Perera and several officials from the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Hanoi.

During the visit, the President is also expected to hold official talks with both the President and Prime Minister of Vietnam.

On May 6, President Disanayake will attend the opening ceremony of the United Nations Day of Vesak in Ho Chi Minh City, where he will deliver the keynote address as the event’s Chief Guest.

The visit is also expected to include the signing of several bilateral agreements and engagements with the Vietnamese business community to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.