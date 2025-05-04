NZ Under 85kg rugby side makes history with debut victory

The inaugural New Zealand Under 85kg rugby side has made history in Kandy, defeating the full Sri Lankan national side 50-10.

The weight grade side scored eight tries to one in an entertaining match, living up to the reputation the grade has of fast, running rugby.

A capacity 5000-strong crowd at Nittawala Rugby Stadium greeted the sides as they took the ground, with the home side carrying a significant weight and height advantage in the forwards. However, the difference in experience became evident early on – while the New Zealanders were drawn from amateur club rugby competitions, they are all seasoned and well-drilled players that had clearly benefitted from even the briefest exposure to a high performance set up.

It only took five minutes for the U85kg side to cross the line, with number eight Pasia Asiata getting the honour of scoring the first try in the team’s history. Not long after, he created the try of the match when he stole the ball from a Sri Lankan ruck only five metres out from his own line, kicked downfield and eventually the ball was shifted to for Jamie Petford to dive in the corner.

The Sri Lankans hit back with a try to Dahan Wickramarachchi off a lineout drive, which was good use of their size. However, their naivety on defence was a telling factor as time and again the U85kg players were able to make ground and recycle the ball with rapid regularity. More first half tries followed to Ben Megson and Jack Laity to make the score 26-7 at halftime.

Even though the home side managed to kick a penalty after the break, the U85kg side were able to dictate territory and possession. They were helped by the admirable but ultimately costly attitude of the Sri Lankans to run the ball from even behind their own goal line, meaning that counterattack opportunities were frequent.

Captain Jarred Percival dived in under the posts off another nice bit of work by Asiata, then fullback Francis Morrison was rewarded for an excellent performance with a try out wide. Asiata then scored his second off another sweeping move, before Morrison finished things off with a try near the posts.

“I’m most proud of the effort,” said Percival post match.

“The first 10 minutes was unbelievably hot and the boys were blowing…it cooled down but our energy stayed high. Sri Lanka kind of cooled off but we kept our energy up and kept scoring tries, which was great. We had to play fast, there was a bit of a weakness in their lateral movement.”

Percival admitted a bit of old-fashioned gamesmanship came into play, with the New Zealanders taking every opportunity they could in the second half to take water breaks.

“It was really hot out there, it’s an absolute cauldron” said coach Ngatai Walker.

“I’m so proud of the group. The boys were pretty for anything, they just bit down on the mouthguards and got on with it.”

The win certainly proved a couple of things, firstly that the initiative taken to set the U85kg side up was well worth it and not only because they managed to win so convincingly. The appetite for rugby in Sri Lanka was evident with the big crowd and an even larger attendance predicted for next weekend’s rematch in Colombo. (Radio New Zealand)