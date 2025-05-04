FitCon 2025 brings wellness under one roof

In celebration of National Fitness Day on May 3, Sri Lanka will welcome its first high-performance fitness, health, wellness and lifestyles event – FitCon Sri Lanka 2025. Held at Cinnamon Grand Colombo and organised by Haut Monde Event Management in collaboration with Fit.lk, this full-day event promises an immersive exploration of fitness, recovery, and holistic wellbeing, bringing together over 50 leading wellness brands, fitness professionals, medical experts, and lifestyle experiences under one roof.

Treshan Weerasooriya Pereira, the brainchild behind Haut Monde Event Management, is also the Founder of FitCon. A passionate advocate for fitness, Treshan draws inspiration from his global travels and personal fitness journey, shaping FitCon to embody the energy and spirit of leading international fitness and wellness expos. Fit.lk Co-Founders Natasha Fonseka and Isuru Fonseka have partnered with FitCon, bringing their expertise to the project. With over 15 years of experience in the fitness industry, Natasha and Isuru specialise in movement, strength, and performance training. Together, they spent months carefully curating the concept to coincide with National Fitness Day, creating an inclusive, educational, and transformative event that introduces global fitness knowledge and innovation to the local community.

Their collective expertise has shaped FitCon into more than just a conventional expo — it is a dynamic platform that redefines fitness, encouraging individuals to view wellness as a journey encompassing mind, body, and recovery.

Unlike traditional fitness events, FitCon 2025 offers a holistic and interactive experience. The day will kick off with a sunrise duathlon (5km run and 15km cycling) and unfold across four curated zones: the Endurance and Endurance Zone; the Mind, Body, and Stress Relief Zone; the Strength and Power Zone; and the Recovery Zone. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in high-intensity workouts, yoga and sound healing sessions, physio and chiropractic therapy, and explore innovative recovery technologies such as ice baths and compression therapy led by experts.

“Fitness isn’t one-size-fits-all. Whether you’re an athlete, a beginner, or simply someone looking to live a healthier life, FitCon is a celebration of who you are and who you aspire to become,” Treshan shared. “It’s an opportunity to receive professional guidance, try different approaches, and discover what wellness truly means for you.”

For Natasha, FitCon is about shifting perceptions around fitness and wellbeing in Sri Lanka. “There’s a long-held belief that fitness begins and ends with eating clean or a morning walk,” she noted. “But true wellness is far more complex — it embraces mental health, recovery, supplementation, and a deeper understanding of the human body.” Fit.lk aims to create a more accessible, holistic approach to fitness in Sri Lanka.

A key highlight of FitCon 2025 will be the expert panel discussion ‘Unlocking Human Potential,’ where distinguished voices from the wellness industry will explore the science of longevity, optimal performance, and holistic health across physical, psychological, and social dimensions. Attendees can also participate in hands-on workshops and experience sessions such as SpinFit – an energetic indoor cycling class; CrossFit Ceylon’s coaching experience focusing on Olympic weightlifting fundamentals; and HIT Rewired – a high-intensity interval training session led by WhiteBeard Trainer, designed to challenge strength, mobility, and endurance.

Further celebrating the intersection of fitness and fashion, FitWalk – an athleisure-themed runway show hosted at Cinnamon Grand’s Coffee Stop – will highlight the latest performance wear, promoting body positivity and confident living. The day will conclude with FitSplash, a relaxed after-party at Breeze Bar, and a vibrant Bollywood-inspired flash mob dance session curated by Naach Colombo, reinforcing the spirit that fitness can be fun, dynamic, and expressive.

The Vendor Showcase, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will feature over 30 wellness-focused brands in fitness tech, healthy food, recovery services, spas, apparel, and lifestyle innovation. It will offer exclusive product experiences, giveaways, and insights into the latest trends.

Every aspect of FitCon Sri Lanka 2025 has been thoughtfully curated to offer participants an engaging, informative, and memorable experience. It is not merely an event, but a movement to inspire a modern, balanced, and holistic approach to wellness in Sri Lanka. “We want people to break away from routines and explore all facets of wellbeing – from physical strength to mental resilience and recovery,” Natasha added. “True wellness is about balance, and that’s exactly what FitCon stands for.”

FitCon 2025 is proudly supported by a strong network of partners: Fitzky as the Main Event Partner, Cinnamon Grand Colombo as the Venue Partner, Pulse as the Official Digital Partner, Kiss FM as the Radio Partner, Basilur Tea as the High Tea Fashion Show Partner, Astroid as the Strength and Power Zone Partner, Swastha as the Mind, Body, and stress Relief Zone Partner, Jellagen as the Recovery Zone Partner, Celsius as the Panel Discussion Partner, and Spinner as the Energy Drink Partner.

For inquiries, contact Treshan at 0775 940 229, Natasha at 0771 882 261, or Shafiya at 0779 729 612. Join FitCon on May 3 at Cinnamon Grand Colombo and be part of a groundbreaking celebration of fitness, recovery, and wellbeing.