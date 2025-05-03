Sri Lankan-born Cassandra Fernando re-elected to Australian Parliament

Sri Lankan-born Cassandra Fernando has been re-elected to the Australian Parliament from Holt, Victoria.

She was re-elected from the Labour party led by Anthony Albanese who won a historic second term of government, securing an unexpected majority with at least 84 seats.

Fernando has represented the seat of Holt in Victoria since 2022.

Prior to her election as the Member for Holt, Cassandra represented workers in the retail and fast-food industries, fighting to improve the pay and conditions of her former colleagues—essential workers who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

She has also volunteered to tutor migrants and refugees from non-English speaking backgrounds so they can make the best of every opportunity.

Her parents also taught her to be grateful—to her community and to Australia—and never miss an opportunity to repay the gratitude.

She decided to become the Member for Holt because she knows that only a Labor Government can deliver a better future for Holt—a future in which families like hers are not held back or left behind.