Landmines planted during Sri Lanka’s war still remain in approximately 23 square kilometers of land in the Northern and Eastern provinces, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said.

She said that these areas must be urgently cleared and made livable for the people.

The Prime Minister said the Government is committed to fulfilling its obligations under Article 5 of the Convention, which requires the clearance of all anti-personnel landmines by June 1, 2028.

The Prime Minister further stated that the removal of each and every landmine is vital for the well-being of the people and the future of the country and therefore the government is expecting the continued support of the international community in this endeavor.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the removal of landmines in the Northern and Eastern provinces not only constitute the elimination of physical threats and danger but also address a national imperative aimed at restoring the dignity, livelihoods, and peaceful living conditions of the people.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in the event of Donor Coordination and Appreciation Ceremony of the Operational Program for removal of Landmine organized by the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing, held at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo.

It is crucial to remove landmine in reopening schools, allowing children to play safely, enabling farmers to return to their lands without fear, and helping communities rebuild their lives.

During the event, the official launch of the website of the National Mine Action Center (NMAC) was conducted, and awards were presented to the winners of an art competition held for students in the Northern Province. In addition, commemorative plaques were awarded to representatives of donor countries in appreciation of their support.