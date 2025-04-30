Sri Lanka tells US it cannot take certain decisions because of IMF deal

Sri Lanka has informed the United States that it cannot take certain decisions because it is tied down to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Deputy Minister of Finance Harshana Suriyapperuma said that during talks held in Washington to address the tariff issue the US was informed that Sri Lanka needs to comply with certain parameters set by the IMF.

“There are certain challenges that we may have which other countries are not subjected to at the moment,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The Minister said the US has sought fair access to the Sri Lankan market to resolve the tariff issue.

Suriyapperuma said that the US does not want unfair tariffs imposed on American products.

He said that Sri Lanka and the US are looking at ways to ensure a win-win deal for both countries.

Suriyapperuma said that Sri Lanka has identified products purchased from the US in bulk and large quantities.

The Minister said that the energy sector was identified as a key area which Sri Lanka could strike a deal with the US.

He said that Sri Lanka hopes for more progress in the talks before the 90-day grace period ends.

On April 8 2025, US President Donald Trump abruptly backed down in his global trade war with a 90 day tariff pause for most countries, including Sri Lanka.

Trump took the decision after more than 75 countries had reached out to negotiate and did not retaliate against the United States. (Colombo Gazette)