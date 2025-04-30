Sinopec supports devotees with fresh water at ‘Sri Dalada Vandanawa’ Kandy

Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) LTD recently extended its support to thousands of devotees attending the public exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Understanding the needs of the pilgrims, Sinopec Energy Lanka, with the support of its staff, provided much-needed relief.

Over a period of three days, the company distributed fresh water and provided washroom facilities to pilgrims, deployed security personnel including armed forces and police officers as well as the sanitation staff working tirelessly throughout the exposition.

The initiative was supported by the staff of Sinopec’s Sunil Gunaratne Filling Station in Medamahanuwara and M. P. Kethumathi Filling Station in Panwila. Managers and pump attendants themselves joined the effort, helping to carry out the distribution smoothly.