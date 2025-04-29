Sirisena completes paying Rs. 01 million in Royal Park murder case

Former President Maithripala has completed paying Rs. 01 million as compensation in the Royal Park murder case, court was informed on Tuesday.

Lawyers informed court that Sirisena had completed paying the full compensation after being ordered to do so for pardoning the main suspect.

The Supreme Court had in June last year quashed the order issued by Sirisena pardoning Royal Park murder convict Jude Jayamaha, saying it was unconstitutional.

Sirisena was ordered to pay a compensation of Rs. 01 million to the petitioner.

Jayamaha was sentenced to death in the 2005 murder of Swedish national Yvonne Johnson at the Royal Park condominium.

Jude Jayamaha was released in 2019 on a Presidential pardon.

The decision by former President Maithripala Sirisena to grant him a Presidential pardon drew strong criticism from a large section of society including Yvonne Johnson’s family. (Colombo Gazette)