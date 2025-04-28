“We stand with India”: Israel after Pahalgam terror attack

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein condemned the attack and reaffirmed the deep bond between the two nations.

Israel has extended its unwavering support to India in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying, “we know the bitter taste of terror attack.”

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein condemned the attack and reaffirmed the deep bond between the two nations.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of over two dozen civilians.

“Israel stands with India. We know the bitter taste of terror attacks, the targeting of innocent people. India is a friend of Israel and Israel of India. We are here for India,” Marmorstein said during a virtual press conference with reporters.

he statement came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sorrow over the attack, which resulted in multiple casualties.

He conveyed condolences to the victims’ families and reiterated Israel’s commitment to standing by India in the fight against terrorism.

“My dear friend @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

Tuesday’s incident is considered one of the most serious attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted tourists in the Baisaran area of South Kashmir.

