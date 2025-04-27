Over 1500 used vehicles arrive at Hambantota Port

Hambantota International Port (HIP) received a consignment of 1,560 used vehicles, marking the first shipment on a Seven Seals vessel to the port since the lifting of the import ban.

Among the arrivals were four High and Heavy units, with the rest comprising popular models such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, Prado, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Raize, Honda Vezel, Daihatsu, and Suzuki Wagon R from Japan.

“This marks a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s post-pandemic recovery,” said Lance Zuo, General Manager, Commercial and Marketing at Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG). “Welcoming the first shipment of used vehicles from Japan since the lifting of import restrictions clearly reflects a rebound in market activity.”

The shipment was delivered via roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel MV Viking Drive, operated by Seven Seals Company Ltd., locally represented by Marine International Agencies Pvt Ltd. The company, which played a key role in developing HIP as a vehicle import hub between 2015 and 2020, is set to expand operations together with their principals Seven Seals Japan, as local demand picks up.

“We were the first to initiate local vehicle imports through Hambantota Port,” said Nimal Chandrasiri, Operations Director of Marine International Agencies Pvt Ltd. “The pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic challenges has now given way to renewed momentum in the industry.”

With the lifting of restrictions, import demand is rising, and Seven Seals has already scheduled another shipment for early May. The Viking Drive, measuring 164 meters in length and 28 meters in width, has a capacity of approximately 3,500 vehicles. The RORO vessel follows a route from Japan, transiting through Bangladesh before returning.

HIP continues to maintain high safety and efficiency standards, with low vehicle damage rates and streamlined handling protocols. “Since HIPG assumed port management, we’ve seen marked improvements in vehicle care and security,” Nimal Chandrasiri noted. “With market confidence restored and logistics strengthening, the resumption of vehicle imports signals a positive shift for Sri Lanka’s automotive sector.