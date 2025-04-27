Glamour and elegance illuminate Songkran celebration at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo

Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, the epitome of luxury and refined hospitality, proudly hosted a spectacular two-day dining experience at its acclaimed Royal Thai Restaurant to commemorate Songkran, the cherished Thai New Year Festival, on April 25 and 26, 2025.

This exclusive event was graced by the esteemed presence of ambassadors, high-profile media representatives, dignitaries, and distinguished guests who gathered to immerse themselves in a sumptuous celebration of Thai culture and cuisine. Kamal Munasinghe, Area Vice President, warmly welcomed attendees, setting a tone of elegance and cultural reverence.

The evenings unfolded in a spectacular tapestry of flavours and traditions, masterfully curated by the culinary team of The Royal Thai Restaurant. Guests were delighted by an exquisite menu, reflecting authentic Thai culinary artistry, presented with flawless sophistication and meticulous attention to detail.

The vibrant ambiance was accentuated by opulent décor reflecting the essence of Songkran. Guests were enchanted by captivating traditional Thai performances and authentic rituals that beautifully symbolized the renewal and prosperity at the heart of Songkran.

Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo continues to be celebrated as a beacon of glamour and hospitality, curating unforgettable experiences that blend rich cultural traditions with modern elegance.