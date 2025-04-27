FitsAir expands service offering with the launch of Business Class

FitsAir, Sri Lanka’s first privately owned international airline and a leading low-cost carrier, is proud to announce the launch of Business Class across its regional network, effective 25th April 2025. The move represents a strategic milestone in FitsAir’s growth story, combining premium features with its core promise of affordability and reliability.

Tailored for the modern business traveller, the upgraded offering includes priority check-in, fast-track boarding, and expedited baggage handling along with flexible rebooking and cancellation options further enhance the convenience for frequent flyers. At the airport, passengers can access premium lounges for a more relaxed pre-flight experience.

In the air, Business Class passengers are entitled to a generous baggage allowance of 40kg check-in and 10kg hand luggage, as well as complimentary seat selection, personal in-flight entertainment devices loaded with curated content and more.

Ammar Kassim, Executive Director of FitsAir, said, “As a low-cost carrier, our goal has always been to make air travel more accessible. Following the launch of Business Class, we’re taking that a step further, allowing the budget-conscious traveller to experience the comfort, exclusivity, and personalised service traditionally reserved for premium fares. This is about redefining value for today’s traveller.”

The introduction of Business Class is a natural progression in FitsAir’s mission to elevate the flying experience while expanding its footprint across South Asia and the Middle East. This milestone reinforces the airline’s position as a key regional player, committed to offering greater choice, exceptional value, and an enhanced level of service. Business Class tickets are now available for purchase via the FitsAir website, authorised travel agents, and the call centre.