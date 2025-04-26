Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister pays last respects to Pope Francis

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath paid his last respects to Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister paid his last respects to His Holiness Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City.

Pope Francis was laid to rest in private in a simple underground tomb in keeping with his wishes, in a church outside the Vatican grounds.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presided over the funeral ceremony and said the world ought to ‘build bridges, not walls’ to honor the late pope.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of Rome to catch a glimpse of the pope’s coffin as it made its way to the St. Mary Major Basilica, his final resting place.

The funeral ceremony saw some of the world’s most powerful people in attendance, with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy having met inside St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.