Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence with Founders Day on April 7th

Devi Jewellers (Pvt) Ltd proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, marking six decades of craftsmanship, trust, and tradition. The brand also commemorates Founders Day on April 7th, honouring the remarkable life and vision of its founder, Mr. Seenivasagam; a man whose journey laid the foundation for one of Sri Lanka’s most respected jewellery names.

Originally from Hatton, Mr. Seenivasagam began his career working at a jewellery shop in Colombo. On April 7th, 1965, he opened a small rented showroom on Sea Street, driven by a simple but powerful belief: that trust, quality, and relationships matter most. That modest beginning marked the birth of Devi Jewellers.

He built a brand that offered more than exquisite gold jewellery and it stood apart for its heartfelt customer service. At Devi, customers are treated like family, welcomed with warmth, guided with sincerity, and remembered long after their purchase. That personal touch remains at the heart of every experience, even today.

Reflecting on this milestone, Mr. Seenivasagam said:

“Our journey over the past 60 years has been one of resilience, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to quality. We take immense pride in the trust and relationships we’ve built with our customers, employees, and everyone who has been part of this journey.”

Now led by the next generation, the brand continues to grow, guided by fresh perspectives while staying true to the values it was built on. As this milestone is celebrated, it becomes a moment to honour the past by continuing to design jewellery that blends timeless tradition with contemporary elegance, ensuring every piece carries both meaning and beauty.

Today, Devi Jewellers’ flagship showroom at 131, Sea Street, Colombo 11, stands as a beacon of excellence, offering an exquisite collection of 22kt gold and diamond jewellery, personalized designs, and enduring trust. With an experienced in-house design team, every customer has the opportunity to turn their vision into a wearable treasure.

As the brand celebrates its diamond jubilee, Founders Day is not only a tribute to its humble beginnings but also a heartfelt thank you to the customers, employees, suppliers, and all stakeholders who have been part of this journey. 60 Years and Beyond, Devi Jewellers remains committed to delivering excellence with pride, warmth, and gratitude.