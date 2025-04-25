Yohani postpones New Delhi concert as tensions rise with Pakistan

Sri Lankan singer Yohani has postponed a concert scheduled to be staged in New Delhi after tensions rose between India and Pakistan.

Issuing a statement Yohani said that Yohani Live in Delhi had been postponed in light of the events in Kashmir.

“Sometimes the world asks us to press pause, to hold space for healing, to stand still in the storm. In light of the heartbreaking events in Kashmir and the current red alert in Delhi, we are heartbroken to share that we have to postpone Yohani Live in Delhi. Right now, safety comes first — for you, for all of us. A new date is being planned, and we’ll be ready to sing with you, louder and brighter, when the time feels right again. Until then, hold your loved ones close. Stay safe, stay kind. We’re all in this together,” Yohani said in the statement.

Relations between India and Pakistan plunged to their lowest level in years following Tuesday’s militant attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists.

Vikram Misri, the Indian foreign secretary, accused Islamabad of sponsoring ‘cross-border terrorism’ as New Delhi ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave within 72 hours.

India also suspended a decades-old water sharing treaty brokered by the World Bank in 1960 as part of its response. (Colombo Gazette)