Sri Lanka pays tribute to Australian troops at ANZAC memorial

Sri Lanka paid tribute to Australian troops at the ANZAC memorial monument during the annual ANZAC Day commemoration.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) attended the solemn ceremony also attended by the High Commissioner of Australia, Paul Stephens and the High Commissioner of New Zealand, David Pine.

They were joined by the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung and the Tri Forces Chiefs of Staff, who all laid floral tributes in honour of the fallen.

ANZAC Day, observed annually on April 25, commemorates the first major military engagement of Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I and pays homage to all those who have served and sacrificed in conflicts since.

The event was graced by the presence of religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community and senior officers of the Tri Forces, reflecting the solemnity and significance of the occasion.