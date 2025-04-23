Security tightened at Matara prison following violent clash

Security has been tightened at the Matara Prison following a violent clash during an attempt to transfer some inmates to the Angunakolapelessa Prison.

The Police claimed that the inmates had not suffered any injuries during the incident.

Warning shots had been fired by prison guards to bring the situation under control.

Family members of the inmates were urged not to be concerned over the safety of the prisoners.

The Police Special Task Force had been deployed to control the situation at the prison. (Colombo Gazette)