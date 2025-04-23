President says talks with US on reciprocal tariff issue successful

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says talks held with the US on the reciprocal tariff issue have been successful.

Speaking at an election rally on Wednesday, the President said that a joint statement is likely to be issued by the US and Sri Lanka following the end of the negotiations.

He said that a delegation from Sri lanka which is involved in the discussions with the US, had briefed him on the progress of the talks so far.

US President Donald Trump had recently announced new tariffs on several countries, including Sri Lanka.

He later backed down from his global trade war and announced a 90 day tariff pause for most countries after more than 75 countries had reached out to negotiate and did not retaliate against the United States.

Only a flat rate of 10 percent tariffs on all countries will remain in place. (Colombo Gazette)