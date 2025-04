Former Sri Lankan cricketer Malinda Warnapura has become a pastor in the church led by controversial pastor Jerome Fernando.

Malinda Warnapura has been ordained by Jerome Fernando as a pastor for New Zealand.

Warnapura played in 14 Test matches and three One Day Internationals.

He was also the coach of Johnsonville Cricket Club in the Wellington Premiership.

Malinda Warnapura is the nephew of former Sri Lankan cricket captain Bandula Warnapura. (Colombo Gazette)