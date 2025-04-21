India no longer a cautious power but a decisive actor on the global stage

Mumbai Attacks a Turning Point in India-Pakistan Relations

Jaishankar’s Candid Take on Terrorism, Diplomacy and Future Trajectory

In a sweeping address at Charotar University of Science and Technology this week, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar reflected on the country’s evolving foreign policy posture and sharply criticised Pakistan for what he described as its “continued bad habits,” a reference to the neighbouring country’s alleged support for terrorism.

He pinpointed the 2008 Mumbai attacks as a critical juncture that reshaped India’s public and political sentiment towards Pakistan, setting the stage for a more assertive and uncompromising diplomatic strategy in the years to follow.

“The 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack was the turning point,” Jaishankar stated. “That was when citizens, across political lines, said this is too much… People felt that the country cannot accept this behaviour from a neighbour.”

His remarks, while rooted in historical reflection, also offered a lens into India’s current foreign policy doctrine, shaped by assertiveness, strategic autonomy and technological ambition.

The Aftermath of 26/11: A New National Mood

The November 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai left a lasting scar on the nation’s psyche. Ten Pakistani gunmen, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation, stormed multiple locations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Jewish community centre at Nariman House. The horrific siege lasted nearly three days and claimed 166 lives, sending shockwaves throughout the globe.

Jaishankar emphasised that the impact of the attack transcended the immediate tragedy. It altered the country’s relationship with its neighbour to the west and marked a turning point in the collective national consciousness.

“India has changed. I wish I could say Pakistan has changed,” Jaishankar said. “They, unfortunately, in many ways, are continuing their bad habits.”

Shift in Strategy Post-2014

Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led UPA government, Jaishankar suggested that the gravity of public sentiment post-26/11 was not fully understood by those in power at the time. “The feeling was very, very strong in society, but it may not have been entirely understood by the government, which is a different matter,” he said.

In contrast, Jaishankar highlighted the shift in approach that began with the Narendra Modi-led administration’s ascension to power in 2014. According to him, India adopted a firmer and more proactive policy toward cross-border terrorism.

“Pakistan was given a firm message that there will be consequences if acts of terrorism are committed.”

This shift in policy has been visible through actions such as the 2016 surgical strikes following the Uri attack and the 2019 Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama incident. Both actions were bold departures from India’s traditionally restrained responses and have been interpreted as manifestations of the government’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Pakistan’s ‘Double Game’ and the Terror Backlash

Jaishankar also touched upon Pakistan’s involvement in Afghanistan, accusing Islamabad of maintaining duplicitous relations with both the Taliban and Western allies. “Pakistan was playing a double game,” he said, referring to its conduct during the time of the United States and NATO presence in Afghanistan.

“But when the Americans left, the double game could not be sustained. The very terrorism industry they had promoted came back to bite them,” he added, in a sharp critique of Pakistan’s longstanding strategy of using extremist groups as geopolitical tools.

The Indian minister’s comments echo international concerns about Pakistan’s historical tolerance of militant networks, which are often accused of operating with tacit or direct support from state actors.

India’s Rise in Global Standing

In contrast to Pakistan’s stagnation, Jaishankar pointed to India’s upward trajectory over the past decade, especially in the economic and technological domains. He underlined the transformation in India’s global image, stating, “Our brand today is technology.”

Jaishankar argued that India’s growing technological and geopolitical clout allows it to operate from a position of strength. “We will respond if terrorism happens, but why should I spend my precious time on them?” he remarked, implying a shift in focus from reactive diplomacy to proactive development.

Firm Response to China: Galwan and Beyond

While the bulk of Jaishankar’s critique focused on Pakistan, he did not shy away from discussing tensions with China. Referring to the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh, he stated that Prime Minister Modi was decisive from the outset.

“In the very first meeting, it was declared that we will respond,” he revealed. “So the decision was made because there was a deep belief… and the system found a way.”

This incident, which saw 20 Indian soldiers killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops, was one of the most serious military confrontations between the two Asian giants in decades. Jaishankar’s remarks underscored India’s growing willingness to assert itself in defence of its territorial integrity.

The Decade of Technology and Strategic Autonomy

Looking to the future, Jaishankar projected a vision of India deeply rooted in technological advancement. He described the coming decade as being defined by Artificial Intelligence, electric vehicles, nanotechnology, drones and space exploration.

He also spoke passionately about India’s policy of strategic autonomy, distancing itself from power blocs that might seek to coerce alignment. “There are countries in the world which say, ‘If you want something, you must join me.’ But India is too big to join anybody and cannot be under somebody else’s shadow.”

This theme has been central to India’s foreign policy, especially during global crises like the Russia-Ukraine war, where India has maintained a balanced and independent stance despite international pressure.

Entrepreneurship and the Changing Economic Landscape

Beyond foreign policy and security, Jaishankar expressed optimism about the domestic shifts underway in India. He noted the rise of entrepreneurship as a key trend and welcomed the movement towards self-employment and innovation.

“The government cannot be the sole employer, or the default employer in a big economy like India,” he said. “The bigger the economy, the more options in the form of entrepreneurship, self-employment, doing multiple jobs and offering services.”

This sentiment aligns with broader government efforts to promote start-ups, digitisation and economic self-reliance through schemes like Startup India, Digital India and Make in India.

India at the Crossroads of Power and Responsibility

Dr. S. Jaishankar’s candid remarks reflect a larger narrative of a confident India that has outgrown its past hesitations and is now more willing to take firm stances; whether on terrorism, border security, or global diplomacy.

The Indian External Affairs Minister’s address wasn’t just a critique of Pakistan or a retelling of the past; it was a glimpse into the guiding philosophy behind India’s contemporary foreign policy, pragmatic, independent and forward-looking.

From the ashes of 26/11, India has emerged as a nation more determined to shape its own destiny, less tolerant of aggression and deeply invested in a future where technology, strategy and sovereignty intersect.

As the region continues to grapple with both old tensions and new opportunities, one thing is clear: India is no longer the cautious power it once was,it is now a decisive actor on the global stage.