Sailing into the Future: India’s Multifaceted Push for Maritime Dominance and Military Modernisation

In an increasingly complex global landscape, where influence is shaped by technology, maritime reach and strategic foresight, India is making assertive moves to safeguard its interests and deepen its regional presence.

Recently, two landmark events marked a significant shift in India’s defence outlook, the launch of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR mission by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army’s apex-level Army Commanders’ Conference.

These events underscore not only India’s commitment to regional peace and stability, but also its broader agenda of military modernisation through indigenous innovation and strategic collaboration.

Charting a Maritime Vision: The IOS SAGAR Mission

In the expansive and geopolitically charged waters of the Indian Ocean, India is staking a bold claim, not through aggressive posturing, but by championing cooperation and collective security. With the launch of the IOS SAGAR from the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka, India has once again reaffirmed its strategic vision under the SAGAR doctrine, Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Labelled a “peace ship” by the Indian Ministry of Defence, the IOS SAGAR represents India’s emphasis on fostering goodwill, maritime cooperation and sustainable development. The vessel’s itinerary includes port calls in Dar es Salaam, Nala, Port Louis and Port Victoria, nations with which India seeks to deepen naval ties through joint training, humanitarian engagement and disaster relief coordination.

Defence Minister Singh’s message was unambiguous: no single power should dominate the Indian Ocean Region. His remarks reflect a growing concern about China’s expansive naval infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific, including dual-use ports and maritime bases that are raising red flags across the region. The SAGAR mission is India’s proactive answer, a visible commitment to multilateral maritime diplomacy and a rules-based maritime order.

Onboard training exercises such as fire-fighting, seamanship, damage control and visit-board-search-seizure (VBSS) operations aim to improve interoperability among friendly navies, a vital asset in countering piracy, smuggling and maritime terrorism. More broadly, these exercises cultivate trust and a sense of shared responsibility among regional partners.

A Strategic Maritime Chessboard

The Indian Ocean is the world’s most important maritime transit route, carrying 80% of global oil shipments and facilitating vast quantities of trade. From the Strait of Hormuz to the Strait of Malacca, the sea lanes are economic lifelines not just for India, but for the global economy.

India’s push to strengthen its presence in this region is as much a geopolitical necessity as it is a diplomatic initiative. China’s growing presence, particularly through its Belt and Road-linked ports in Gwadar (Pakistan), Hambantota (Sri Lanka) and Djibouti (East Africa), has prompted New Delhi to recalibrate its maritime strategy.

Unlike China’s debt-fuelled infrastructural diplomacy, India’s SAGAR vision is based on mutual respect, transparency and capacity building. The IOS SAGAR mission stands as a symbol of this ethos, promoting sustainable development and security as twin pillars of regional cooperation.

Defence Technology Meets Sustainability: Electric Motorcycles and UAVs

Beyond the blue waters, the Indian Armed Forces are embracing a green and technologically sophisticated transformation. In a pioneering move, electric motorcycles and manned and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being inducted into Special Forces operations.

Electric motorcycles are poised to redefine stealth missions, enabling troops to move silently across terrains, from deserts to urban zones, with minimal environmental footprint. Manned UAVs, meanwhile, are being tailored to perform reconnaissance, surveillance and light logistics, increasing mission efficiency and reducing human risk.

These innovations reflect a forward-looking approach that combines sustainability with combat effectiveness. India’s commitment to a greener military aligns with its broader developmental goals under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), while simultaneously enhancing tactical capabilities in asymmetric warfare scenarios.

Army Commanders’ Conference: The Theatre of Military Modernisation

Held between 1 and 4 April in New Delhi, the Army Commanders’ Conference served as a crucible for strategic thought, bringing together senior military leadership to chart the course for India’s defence priorities. A focal point of the deliberations was the integration of emerging technologies and the continued push for indigenisation under the Make in India banner.

In his address to the forum, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid out a compelling case for strategic transformation. “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be integral to future conflicts,” he asserted, stressing that India’s defence doctrine must now incorporate cyber, financial, trade and information warfare as part of its planning matrix.

Singh also reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering faith in its armed forces. “The trust of over a billion citizens rests with you,” he said, praising the Army’s role in securing borders, countering terrorism and supporting civil administration during crises, from floods to pandemics.

Tackling Border Security and Internal Threats

Turning his attention to India’s borders, Singh commended the steadfast efforts of the troops stationed along the northern frontier with China. He highlighted the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its critical work in enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in some of the country’s most inhospitable regions.

On the western border, the Defence Minister praised the Army’s firm response to cross-border terrorism and acknowledged the ongoing threat posed by proxy warfare. He expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts between the Army, Central Armed Police Forces and local police, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, which have contributed significantly to internal stability.

Singh noted that India must remain alert to hybrid threats, which could involve a combination of kinetic attacks, cyber intrusions, economic pressure and disinformation campaigns. A flexible, well-equipped and forward-looking armed force is the need of the hour.

Elevating Defence Diplomacy and Global Outreach

India’s defence diplomacy has been gathering pace, with Defence Attachés playing an increasingly vital role in shaping bilateral and multilateral partnerships. Singh recommended that these officers be reoriented to align with India’s long-term strategic objectives, including technology collaboration, intelligence sharing and joint training initiatives.

Through regional mechanisms such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and coordinated patrols with friendly nations, the Indian Armed Forces are forging stronger ties that bolster regional and global security frameworks.

Project Seabird and Naval Ambition

Complementing the SAGAR mission is the ambitious Project Seabird, India’s largest naval infrastructure project, located at Karwar. Once completed, it will be the biggest naval base east of the Suez Canal, capable of accommodating 50 warships and two aircraft carriers. The facility, already home to INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, represents India’s aspiration for a blue-water navy, one capable of sustained, strategic deployment far from home shores.

Project Seabird not only enhances India’s maritime readiness but also ensures logistical autonomy and operational flexibility, both crucial in responding to regional crises or projecting deterrence.

A Nation on the Move

India’s multi-pronged defence strategy, blending maritime outreach, technological innovation, and indigenization, paints a picture of a nation preparing not just for today’s threats, but for tomorrow’s uncertainties. Whether through peace-building voyages in the Indian Ocean, the integration of green tech into its Special Forces, or doctrinal recalibrations at the highest level, India is asserting itself as a responsible, capable and future-ready power.

As global tensions rise and new challenges emerge across domains, India’s vision is clear: strength with responsibility, sovereignty with sustainability and partnership over domination. In the dynamic chessboard of Indo-Pacific geopolitics, India’s latest moves may well define the next era of regional stability and strategic autonomy.