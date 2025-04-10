Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail

Suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been released on bail by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Tennakoon had been remanded after he surrendered to the authorities last month, weeks after his arrest was ordered over a botched raid that killed a fellow officer.

Tennakoon stands accused of authorising an ill-fated drug bust in 2023, allegedly against internal regulations, that sparked a gun battle between competing police units.

He surrendered after police raided his private home and seized over 1,000 bottles of liquor, his service revolver, and two phones.

The Court of Appeal had earlier rejected Tennakoon’s petition to quash an arrest warrant issued against him over an officer’s death during the drug raid in the southern coastal resort town of Weligama.

Another officer was critically wounded in the incident, and no drugs were found.